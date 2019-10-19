Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. ValuEngine cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

