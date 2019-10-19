Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Caesarstone Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

