Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Indemnity were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Global Indemnity Ltd has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $41.77.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.14 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

