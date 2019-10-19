Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Shares of FB opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock worth $742,544,275 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

