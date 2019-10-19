Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

