Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 385.6% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 150,235 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $735,066.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Shares of ZTS opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $130.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.