Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 55,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,816 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,633,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,346,000 after buying an additional 2,798,751 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 400,110.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,372,378 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,023,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after buying an additional 218,280 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $35.48.

