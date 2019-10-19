Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen set a $24.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

PE opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth about $206,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth about $473,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth about $8,994,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 935,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

