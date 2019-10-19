Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) PT Raised to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

PE has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Parsley Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.36.

NYSE PE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,313,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,168 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

