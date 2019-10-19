Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pattern Energy Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Pattern Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Pattern Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGI opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

