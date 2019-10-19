Payfair Hits One Day Volume of $735.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Payfair has a market capitalization of $32,972.00 and approximately $735.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Payfair has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00228002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01135264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089242 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io.

Payfair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

