PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Trading Up 7.4%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) was up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.19, approximately 686,062 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 971,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. ValuEngine downgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $532.31 million, a PE ratio of 123.22 and a beta of 0.90.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PaySign news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 96,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $1,077,652.80. Also, Director Daniel R. Henry sold 132,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,505,028.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,342. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $21,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $21,049,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $7,465,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $6,290,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $5,026,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

