Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,280 ($16.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital began coverage on Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,295 ($16.92).

Shares of Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 805.50 ($10.53) on Tuesday. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,069 ($13.97). The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 201.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 880.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 954.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

In other Clinigen Group news, insider Nick Keher bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 893 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £34,827 ($45,507.64).

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

