Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for U and I Group (LON:UAI)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

UAI stock opened at GBX 147.40 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11. U and I Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.26. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 million and a PE ratio of 38.79.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

