Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lookers from GBX 47 ($0.61) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

LON:LOOK opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. Lookers has a 52-week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.80 ($1.43). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Lookers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas Raban purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90). Also, insider Tony Bramall acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £275,000 ($359,336.21). Insiders have bought a total of 2,630,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,170,000 in the last ninety days.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

