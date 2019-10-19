Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NANO. Peel Hunt restated a not rated rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NANO stock opened at GBX 12.20 ($0.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.06. Nanoco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

