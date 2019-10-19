Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.83 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 261 ($3.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.50.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.