PENG Achieves Market Cap of $162,657.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PENG has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. PENG has a total market capitalization of $162,657.00 and approximately $603.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00227803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.01130813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089652 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,110,814,868 coins and its circulating supply is 8,771,151,007 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

