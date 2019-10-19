Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $789.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,111. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,551,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,703,000 after buying an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,228,000 after buying an additional 547,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after buying an additional 4,960,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after buying an additional 181,077 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

