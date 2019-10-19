Pentair’s (PNR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 1,593,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $45.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.62 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Pentair by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pentair by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

