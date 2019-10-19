Peony 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $338.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $22,200.00 and $338.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peony has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017703 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,284,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,164,289 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

