Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Delek US at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,564,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,276,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,715,000 after purchasing an additional 576,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 394,557 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 787,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after purchasing an additional 219,023 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

In other news, COO Frederec Green sold 6,828 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $286,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.66. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.49.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

