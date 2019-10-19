Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.77. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 5,103,811 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $922.70 million and a P/E ratio of 131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.59.

In related news, insider Colin Carson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$154,000.00 ($109,219.86).

Perseus Mining Company Profile (ASX:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

