Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 118.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 193.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 91.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 192,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,793. The firm has a market cap of $867.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.88. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

