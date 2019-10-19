Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.55. 7,702,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.