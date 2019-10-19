Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Given a $56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.11.

PSXP opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 85.50%.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,720.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

