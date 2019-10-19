Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $738.20

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 738.20 ($9.65) and last traded at GBX 729.50 ($9.53), with a volume of 333490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 711.50 ($9.30).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHNX. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 664 ($8.68) to GBX 657 ($8.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a GBX 605 ($7.91) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 857 ($11.20) to GBX 846 ($11.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 748.83 ($9.78).

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 675.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 688.43. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)). As a group, analysts predict that Phoenix Group Holdings will post 2654.9998018 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

Phoenix Group Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

