Pillar (PLR) Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. Pillar has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $2,886.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00227841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01134470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089041 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

