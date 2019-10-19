Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,129.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $1,129.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.01135322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029684 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00088924 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 125,494,998 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

