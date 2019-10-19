Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Tops $510,886.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $510,886.00 and $5,906.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 56,264,555 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

