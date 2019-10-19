Pivot Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $169,605.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00229317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.01132413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00089270 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.