Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.82. 147,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,696. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

