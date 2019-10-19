Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Polarityte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Polarityte currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the second quarter worth about $2,835,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Polarityte by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polarityte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 114,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Polarityte during the second quarter worth about $353,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

