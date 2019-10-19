Polo Resources (LON:POL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Polo Resources Limited (LON:POL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.90. Polo Resources shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 125,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

About Polo Resources (LON:POL)

Polo Resources Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments, buyouts, and strategic investments. It considers direct and indirect investments in natural resources and mine development companies and also exploration companies involved in supporting and related activities and companies involved in processing and downstream activities – both listed or unlisted; and specializes in selecting, acquiring, and managing investments in companies and projects with producing assets and/or reserves and resources.

