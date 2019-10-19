Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.22. Pool also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $217.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pool has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $898.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $2,766,451.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,399.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.88, for a total value of $467,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

