Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $17.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several research analysts have commented on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PSTL opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $57,954.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.