PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Get PQ Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised PQ Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nomura set a $19.00 target price on PQ Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of PQG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.91. 108,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,185. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PQ Group by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.