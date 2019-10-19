PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.82.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 553,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.97. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$15.25 and a twelve month high of C$22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 174.11%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.