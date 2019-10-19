PrairieView Partners LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,361 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,212,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Microsoft stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,074.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

