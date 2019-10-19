Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.86 Million

Analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $43.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.60 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $45.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $173.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.10 million, with estimates ranging from $177.35 million to $180.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million.

Several research firms recently commented on PFBC. DA Davidson set a $56.00 target price on Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 42,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,045. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

