Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on Premier and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Premier from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $46.29.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.69 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 17.30%. Premier’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $84,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Premier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Premier by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 544,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Premier by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 227,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

