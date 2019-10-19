Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prevail Therapeutics.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $182,457,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,656,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,825,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVL opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 26.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.