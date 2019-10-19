Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

