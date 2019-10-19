PRiVCY (PRIV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 19th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $60,598.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00093267 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

