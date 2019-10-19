PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $175,948.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $164.39 million and approximately $175,948.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00005462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 376,444,313 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

