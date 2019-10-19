Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $125.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.