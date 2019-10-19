Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

