Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Progress Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of PRGS opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

