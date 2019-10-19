Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €17.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.90 ($20.81).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock remained flat at $€12.95 ($15.06) on Monday. 1,252,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a twelve month high of €21.41 ($24.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

