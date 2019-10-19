Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) & Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Head-To-Head Review

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Provention Bio alerts:

5.6% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Provention Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provention Bio and Neos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio N/A N/A -$26.48 million ($1.19) -5.48 Neos Therapeutics $49.99 million 1.38 -$51.67 million ($1.60) -0.87

Provention Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neos Therapeutics. Provention Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Provention Bio and Neos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neos Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Provention Bio presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 210.58%. Neos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 421.58%. Given Neos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neos Therapeutics is more favorable than Provention Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Provention Bio has a beta of 5.79, suggesting that its share price is 479% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provention Bio and Neos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio N/A -64.53% -61.30% Neos Therapeutics -57.25% N/A -35.43%

Summary

Provention Bio beats Neos Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company has a licensing and co-development agreement with Amgen Inc. for AMG 714. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for treating of ADHD; Adzenys ER amphetamine to treat ADHD; and generic Tussionex hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.